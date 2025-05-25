ESPN predicts Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor back on top in 2025
Since leaving Wisconsin following a legendary career, running back Jonathan Taylor has been a premier back in the NFL. As a second-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Taylor was on the All-Rookie team, and then he became a mainstay with the Indianapolis Colts. In 2021, Taylor was the NFL's rushing leader with 1,811 yards, and that earned him an All-Pro selection.
But the former Badger had a couple of down years following his spectacular 2021 season. Both injuries and issues at QB plagued Taylor's success in both 2022 and 2023. However, following a 2024 season in which Taylor rushed for 1,431 yards, ESPN predicts the 26-year-old back on top.
In Mike Clay's 2025 stat projections, Taylor rushes for 1,392 yards on 301 carries and runs in 10 touchdowns. If that were to come true, Taylor would once again be the NFL's leading rusher. Clay predicts Eagles' Saquan Barkley to finish second with 1,367 yards.
Taylor shined at Wisconsin from 2017-19. During his tenure with the Badgers, Taylor rushed for 6,174 yards on the ground and scored 50 rushing touchdowns. He was a unanimous All-American in both 2018 and 2019. Taylor also won the Doak Walker Award in his final two years in Madison.