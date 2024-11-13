Ex-Badger Zack Baun named NFC defensive player of the week
Former Badgers star linebacker Zack Baun continues to impress in his first season with the Eagles.
Baun, 27, made an instant impact with the Eagles in Week 1, registering 15 tackles in Philadelphia's win over the Packers. He added to his standout season this last Sunday, registering eight tackles, forcing two fumbles and recovering one in the Eagles' 34-6 win over the Cowboys. The NFL named Baun the NFC defensive player of the week for his performance against Dallas.
The former Badger signed with the Eagles as a free agent this past offseason after spending the previous four seasons with the Saints. Baun was a third-round pick by New Orleans in the 2020 NFL Draft.
With the Saints, Baun struggled for regular playing time, starting just 14 of 62 games over four seasons. Now with Philadelphia, he has become a regular starter as he's transformed into 'top-5 linebacker' in the league, according to FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho.
Baun leads the Eagles with 87 combined tackles, which is 11th most in the entire league. He has also registered two sacks, three forced fumbles, recovered one fumble and grabbed one interception this season for the Eagles.
At Wisconsin, Baun suffered major injuries in two of his first three seasons before breaking out during his redshirt senior season in 2019. He tallied 76 combined tackles - 20 for loss - while also registering 12.5 sacks for the Badgers, earning him First-Team All-American honors that season.