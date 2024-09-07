Ex-Badgers LB Zack Baun records career-high 15 tackles in Eagles debut
After four years with the New Orleans Saints, former Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun signed a one-year, $1.6 million prove-it deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He proved it in Week 1 with a career-high 15 tackles against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
Baun was a major contributor in his Badgers career, compiling 154 total tackles, and notably, 15 sacks in his final season in 2019. He wound up getting selected in the third round with the No. 74 overall pick by the Saints in the 2020 NFL draft.
Baun played sporadically across his four seasons in New Orleans, but he looked like a completely different player in Week 1 against the Packers. Baun had never recorded more than eight total tackles in an NFL game, and he finished with 15 on Friday night.
Baun even had a game-sealing sack to end the game, which gave him two on the night.
Baun was a dominant high school player at Brown Deer High School in Brown Deer, Wis. He totaled 94 touchdowns in his career, and it was mentioned multiple times on the broadcast. It might've not been against an opponent that most Wisconsin sports fans would've liked, but it looks like it has all clicked for Baun and he's found a new home in Philadelphia.