Former Badgers standout Rachad Wildgoose signs with Lions
Former Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.
Wildgoose, 24, played 26 games for Wisconsin from 2018-20, recording 57 tackles — five for loss — 14 pass deflections and one interception in that time. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills and made the team’s practice squad that season.
Wildgoose has since had NFL stints with the New York Jets in 2021 and the Washington Commanders in 2022, playing 20 total games in that two-year span while recording 19 tackles and three pass breakups. All of those passes defended came in 2022 with the Commanders.
Most recently, Wildgoose spent time with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in the spring.
The Lions are looking to bolster their secondary with the likes of Ennis Rakestraw, Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold and Amik Robertson all having been banged up as the season draws closer, and the former Badgers standout will get another NFL shot with a potential Super Bowl contender.