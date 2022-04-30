Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson picked by the Dallas Cowboys

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Ferguson wrapped up a strong five-year career with the Wisconsin Badgers this past fall.  

On Saturday, the Madison native carried out a long-time dream by being selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round by the Dallas Cowboys with pick No. 129.

The beloved tight end represents the third Wisconsin selection of the weekend, joining Leo Chenal who went to the Kansas City Chiefs, and Logan Bruss who was selected by the Los Angeles Rams

Ferguson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches, and he finished his career at Wisconsin with 145 receptions for 1,618 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. 

Congratulations to Jake, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft. 

Bio

  • Name: Jake Ferguson
  • Position: tight end
  • Jersey number: No. 84
  • Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
  • High school: Madison Memorial High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Communication Arts
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 250 pounds
  • Arms: 32 5/8"
  • Hands: 9 1/2"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.71 (Pro Day)
  • 20-yard shuttle: 4.48
  • 3-cone: 7.03
  • Broad jump: 118"
  • Vertical jump: 34.5" (Pro Day)
  • Bench press: 15 reps

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson picked by the Dallas Cowboys

By Matt Belz4 minutes ago
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss drafted by the LA Rams

By Matt Belz13 hours ago
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt Belz14 hours ago
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: wide receiver position overview

By Matt Belz21 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers to Watch: DL, LBs
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new scholarship offers handed out

By Matt BelzApr 29, 2022
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: tight end position overview

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wofford guard Max Klesmit (Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Watch] Wisconsin men's basketball recruiting and transfer portal news

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Badgers in the NFL: Wisconsin 2022 NFL Draft primer

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022