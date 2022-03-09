Skip to main content
Player(s)
Josh Seltzner

Watch: Josh Seltzner talks UW Pro Day, NFL Draft

Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzer discusses local Pro Day.

After taking part in Wisconsin's local Pro Day on Wednesday, former Wisconsin offensive lineman Josh Seltzner took time to meet with media members to discuss how he performed in the event and his NFL future. 

A native of Columbus (Wisconsin), Seltzer originally joined the Badgers as a walk-on before eventually earning a scholarship after a couple of years with the program. After a big senior season and a strong performance in some college All-Star games, Seltzner is awaiting his shot with an NFL team and has seen his stock only increase.  

Watch: Josh Seltzner talks UW Pro Day, NFL Draft

