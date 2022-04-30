Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by the Kansas City Chiefs

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal was picked in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a phenomenal junior season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Leo Chenal opted to enter the 2022 NFL Draft shortly after the Las Vegas Bowl. 

On Friday, the decision paid off for the former Wisconsin linebacker, as he was selected in the third round of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 103. 

The inside linebacker was the first Wisconsin selection of the weekend, though he is not expected to be the only one.

A consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection last year for the Badgers, Chenal led Wisconsin with 115 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss, in addition to eight sacks and two forced fumbles.

Congratulations to Leo, and all of the Badgers who wind up hearing their name called over the course of the rest of the draft. 

Bio

  • Name: Leo Chenal
  • Position: linebacker
  • Jersey number: No. 5
  • Hometown: Grantsburg, Wisconsin
  • High school: Grantsburg High School
  • Recruiting information: 3-star prospect
  • College major: Retailing and Consumer Behavior
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Measurables

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 250 pounds
  • Arms: 31"
  • Hands: 9 3/4"

NFL Combine numbers

  • 40-yard dash: 4.53
  • Broad jump: 100.08'
  • Vertical jump: 40.5"
  • 20-yard shuttle: 3.94 (Pro Day)
  • 3-cone: 6.84 (Pro Day)
  • Bench press: 14 reps (Pro Day)

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgersSI
Twitter - @SI_AllBadgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal selected by the Kansas City Chiefs

By Matt Belz58 seconds ago
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: wide receiver position overview

By Matt Belz7 hours ago
Wisconsin Badgers to Watch: DL, LBs
Recruiting

Wisconsin football recruiting: three new scholarship offers handed out

By Matt Belz13 hours ago
Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (Credit: MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: tight end position overview

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wofford guard Max Klesmit (Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)
Basketball

[Watch] Wisconsin men's basketball recruiting and transfer portal news

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)
Badgers in the NFL

Badgers in the NFL: Wisconsin 2022 NFL Draft primer

By Matt BelzApr 28, 2022
Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Recruiting

Wisconsin football lands a walk-on commitment from 2022 cornerback Lee Hutton

By Matt BelzApr 27, 2022
Wisconsin fullback Jackson Acker (Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
Football

Wisconsin spring football: fullback position overview

By Matt BelzApr 27, 2022