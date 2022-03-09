[WATCH] Former Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal talks Pro Day and the NFL

Former Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal continues to impress.

Days after putting together a stellar showing at the NFL Combine, including a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, the Wisconsin native put on a bench pressing clinic at Wisconsin's local Pro Day.

While his 34 reps were less than he expected and did not eclipse the 40 repetition mark he was hoping for, he still recorded two more than any player (regardless of position) at the NFL Combine.

At this point, Chenal has backed up his stellar junior campaign with the Badgers in which he recorded 115 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks, with some insane physical traits. It appears Chenal is destined to be an early-round NFL Draft pick in late April, and he spoke with local media after his Pro Day performance and plans for the draft.