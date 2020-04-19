Wisconsin LB Chris Orr on His Own Path to the NFL

Chris Orr came to Wisconsin a three-star recruit by 247Sports composite rankings, even a two-star by Rivals. Five years, 50 career games, and three Big Ten West championships later, he finds himself knocking on the NFL's door.

Just days away from what could be a life-changing moment, he reflected on his journey to this point.

"You start to think about kind of your path from your first time picking up a football, you're playing flag football and stuff in pee wee football," Orr told AllBadgers.com on Friday morning. "You start thinking about all the work that you put in over the years. The fact that you're even in this conversation is a blessing in itself, and it's crazy because each level you move up, you see people fall off, so for you to be one of the last ones standing, it's a great feeling."

With a senior season highlighted by his leadership and on-field production, coupled with a successful pro day in March, Orr could once again be another recent Wisconsin standout -- and another Badger linebacker -- selected in the NFL Draft.

After registering 78 tackles, 14 for loss, and 11.5 sacks in his final year at UW, Orr prepared for the next level with Ryan Mentzel at ATLET sports in Midlothian, Tex. A relationship existed previously between the two as Mentzel trained Orr's older brother, Zach, during the NFL offseason. For that matter, Chris also worked with him during summer and winter breaks.

Unfortunately for Orr, an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in late February would not come. Snubbed from a chance to perform in Indianapolis, he would have to prove himself once again, this time on Wisconsin's pro day a couple of weeks later. On March 11, before the Big Ten and NCAA canceled their basketball tournaments and many national guidelines and orders came forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he shined inside the McClain Center in front of personnel that covered all 32 teams.

Orr ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, which matched teammate Zack Baun's official time from his run in Indy. According to NFL.com's combine tracker, his 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle would have been tops among all designated linebackers who participated in that test. His 6.99-second three-cone drill would have placed him fifth in that group, and his 36.5" vertical jump would have had him ranked eighth. The DeSoto, Tex., native also bench pressed 225 pounds 20 times.

"He got me prepared and got me ready," Orr said of Mentzel. "Honestly, I was confident that I was gonna be able to hit something around there even before the training so I'm glad I was able to put it on on display."

Since then, Orr has been busy. Despite reported NFL guidelines barring teams from bringing in draft prospects for visits, or staff traveling to visit those players, he has still talked with a lot of teams thanks to the digital magic of technology.

Each experience with each team, as Orr described, "is a little different." It may start out as someone calling him on the phone to receive information about him.

"Doing some type of informal interview, just trying to learn more about you and then might FaceTime me next time," Orr said. "That time they might ask you, which one of your games do you want to watch? You breaking down film, they're flipping the camera over, and you're watching the film of your game and trying to break down what you did on this play and the communication and all that. Sometimes they'll install like a play or two of their playbook, and then maybe later on in the conversation ask you about that play or the next day call you and talk about that play and see if you can recall it. It's pretty much the same as the in-person interviews, just a little different."

Just how many of these has he done?

"A lot," Orr said with a laugh. "It's a lot. I'm thankful that it's been a lot, too. It's crazy because like I was the type of person that would never answer unsaved numbers. Like if I didn't have your number or name in my phone, I wasn't answering it. I was just paranoid like that.

"Now, as soon as a number pops up, I was like, 'Oh snap, I wonder who this can be?' You answer it. It rarely matches the area code, which is also something that's crazy. I had a Florida number call me, and they were with the (New York) Giants so it was wild. You're just always answering your phone no matter who it is."

Along with taking in this pre-draft experience firsthand, Orr can also lean on many for advice during this time, both from his household and his former teammates.

According to Orr, former Wisconsin linebacker Joe Schobert reached out to both him and Baun, and he has also spoken with former teammates like Ryan Connelly, Andrew Van Ginkel and Leon Jacobs. Outside of that position group, he has chatted with former Badger defensive back Natrell Jamerson, wide receiver Alex Erickson and fullback Alec Ingold.

In recent years, UW's inside and outside linebacker rooms have produced NFL-ready Badgers, whether by being selected or going the route of an undrafted free agent. T.J. Edwards, Connelly, Schobert, Jacobs, Biegel, Van Ginkel, Jack Cichy and T.J. Watt all have found spots on active NFL rosters.

Orr mentioned discussions have shown that the paths to play at the next level and their respective draft processes were all a little different. He received advice to relax, as his experience at Wisconsin would help him. Just display his strengths and his football IQ, along with working on areas that he felt he needs to, and the rest would take care of itself.

"I think they gave me a sense of calmness," Orr said. "They kind of really helped me calm down. Instead of overthinking all of this, you already did it. They have all your plays and stuff so you know what you're doing. You know what you're talking about. Just relax and have fun."

He can also chat with his family. His father, Terry, played for Washington from 1986-93 and won two Super Bowl championships. All three brothers -- Terrance, Zach and Nick -- played college football. Zach went undrafted but found a home with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons, including claiming a second-team All-Pro campaign in 2016, before his career was prematurely cut short due to a "congenital back/spine condition."

Some of the family's words of wisdom for draft weekend, according to Orr, was that familiar theme -- everyone's path is different. He will not know who will scoop him up, whether it is a team whose staff he spoke to the most or had the most chemistry with, or a franchise that he had not talked with.

"You have to find a delicate balance of not getting too excited about a team just because y'all have some good chemistry or y'all just been talking a lot," Orr said. "Then not necessarily crossing your name off other teams' lists just because y'all haven't talked as much throughout the process.

"They told me just enjoy the weekend. You're gonna be excited. Either way -- no matter when you go, or even if you just sign after the draft -- you're gonna have the same feeling. So they told me to enjoy it, relax. This is what you worked hard for, and it's only the beginning at the end of the day."

For what's ahead for the weekend of the draft, Orr believes he will just be with family. As he described it -- with a smile and laugh and heard often during his time with reporters during Wisconsin player availability -- "have a little barbecue, good-old Texas barbecue and relax."

Orr conceded, however, that he was currently torn on watching the draft. He did not think he would tune in due to the uncertainty, having to sit and work through feeling anxious, checking the time and awaiting word of his next stop. However, he also wants to see his former teammates' names called and support them.

Whether or not Orr actually sits down to watch, or he asks one of his brothers to tell him when his former teammates are drafted, one thing will be for sure, as he confirmed with yet another laugh.

"My phone will definitely be on me, all out."