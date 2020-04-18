AllBadgers
Wisconsin Represented Well in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

Jake Kocorowski

We now head into the last weekend before the 2020 NFL Draft, which is slated to take place from April 23-25.

On Friday, Kevin Hanson released his latest seven-round mock draft for Sports Illustrated, and he sees five former Wisconsin Badgers hearing their names called next weekend.

Hanson does not have either running back Jonathan Taylor or linebacker Zack Baun going in the first round; however, he has them going in Day 2 of the draft.

He projects Taylor to go to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 37 overall in the second round, and four picks later, the Cleveland Browns scoop up Baun at No. 41.

In Day 3, the SI draft analyst predicts the New York Jets to select center Tyler Biadasz with the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round. About 60 names later, wide receiver Quintez Cephus finds himself a professional football home in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys with a late fifth-round selection (No. 179 overall).

Then in round seven, Hanson sees the Baltimore Ravens bringing in inside linebacker Chris Orr with the No. 225 overall selection. Of course, Chris' older brother, Zach, played for the AFC North organization previously.

AllBadgers.com spoke with Hanson a couple weeks back on these particular Badgers. Be sure to check out his thoughts on their respective skill sets and potential team fits in the following articles:

AllBadgers.com will have an article up on Orr in the coming day or so, touching on his journey to this point, interviews and more.

