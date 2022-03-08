[WATCH] Badgers in the NFL: Russell Wilson on the move to Denver

On the same day that Aaron Rodgers inked a new four-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, the greatest quarterback in the history of Wisconsin Badgers football was traded to the AFC.

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos reportedly agreed to a trade Tuesday that sends Russell Wilson for a package that includes multiple picks and a pair of players.

Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC since his time with the Badgers, and he will be joining a Broncos team that has a young but talented receiving corps and a ton of talent around him.

In an interesting twist, the two players included in the trade also have Big Ten ties. Tight end Noah Fant was a standout with the Iowa Hawkeyes, while Shelby Harris began his career with the Badgers after a successful prep career at Homestead High School (Wisconsin). Harris eventually left the program for Illinois State for off-the-field reasons.

Regardless, Tuesday went about perfectly for fans of the Packers and Badgers. Not only is Wilson off to the AFC, but Rodgers is officially back as well.