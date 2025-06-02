All Badgers

REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers have a contract on the table for Wisconsin legend T.J. Watt

It sounds like a work-in-progress.

Pittsburgh Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt wasn't with the team last week for the start of OTAs. Watt is looking for a new contract, as the upcoming season is the last year of his deal. While the two sides continue to negotiate, it sounds like the Steelers do have an offer on the table for the former Wisconsin star.

According to a recent report by Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, the offer is 'substantial'. However, the offer isn't likely appealing enough for Watt to accept. The 30-year-old Watt has spent his entire career with the Steelers, and he's likely looking for a deal similar to Myles Garrett -- who signed a record-breaking deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett will be paid nearly $40 million per year on average, and Watt is currently averaging $28 million. If Pittsburgh is offering something similar to what he's currently making -- it''s going to be a long road of negotiating.

Since leaving the Badgers, Watt has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Watt has 108 career sacks, and plenty of accolades to his name. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and he has four All-Pro honors in his nine-year career.

