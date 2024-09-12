Wisconsin among top 20 colleges with most players on NFL active rosters
25 former Wisconsin football players were on active NFL opening weekend rosters, according to new data released by the league. That number is tied with Stanford for 19th-most among all college programs and ranks eighth among the Big Ten's 18 current schools.
Here's the top 20:
1. Alabama: 61
2. Ohio State: 51
3. Georgia: 45
4. Notre Dame: 41
5. Michigan: 40
6. LSU: 39
7. Penn State: 36
8. Oklahoma: 33
9. Washington: 32
10. Texas: 31
T-11. Clemson: 30
T-11. Florida: 30
T-13. Oregon: 28
T-13. USC: 28
15. Texas A&M: 27
T-16. Florida State: 26
T-16. Iowa: 26
T-16. Tennessee: 26
T-19. Wisconsin: 25
T-19. Stanford: 25
Wisconsin is tied for the lead among all schools with the most players at two different positions. The Badgers have four NFL centers and eight linebackers, which are both tied with Penn State for the most at those specific spots.
The Badgers' biggest stars in the league include Steelers LB T.J. Watt, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and Steelers QB Russell Wilson. Eagles LB Zach Baun was another standout of Week 1, posting a career-high 15 tackles in the Brazil game. So was Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel, who had a pick-six in a win over the Giants.
Nine of Wisconsin's 25 players are offensive linemen, including starters like Kevin Zeitler (Lions) and Tyler Biadasz (Commanders). That doesn't include Ryan Ramczyk, the Saints tackle who is missing this season due to injury.