19th-ranked Badgers blow by Central Florida at Greenbrier Tip-Off
The Wisconsin Badgers moved to 6-0 on the season with an 86-70 win over Central Florida Friday in West Virginia, a great start at the Greenbrier Tip-Off where they will play Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Pittsburgh (6-0) rolled over LSU 74-63 in the opening game of the showcase, so both the Panthers and Badgers will take the floor Sunday afternoon with undefeated records.
“It almost felt like a home game," said Badgers guard Kamari McGee, who scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting off the bench for Wisconsin. He was one of Badgers to score in double figures.
“Our fans were awesome tonight," McGee continued. "This is why you come to Wisconsin, because you know Badger fans are gonna show up and support."
John Blackwell led the Badgers with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
John Tonje added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Nolan Winter supplied a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Max Klesmit added eight points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Wisconsin has now scored 79+ points in each of the first 6 games of the season for the first time in school history.