Analytics suggest Badgers hoops will remain Big Ten contender
Based on the analytics developed and used by college hoops guru Bart Torvik, the Wisconsin Badgers should be in the thick of the Big Ten race again in 2024-25.
Wisconsin's offseason was highlighted by leading scorer AJ Storr transferring to Kansas and starting point guard Chucky Hepburn to Lousiville. Despite the chaos, Greg Gard and his staff did well for themselves in the portal, bringing in Central Arkansas' Camren Hunter and Northern Illinois' Xavier Amos. They join returning players Steven Crowl and Max Klemsit and incoming freshman guard Daniel Freitag to make an intriguing roster.
Last season's 22-14 run to a five seed in the NCAA tournament found the Badgers ranked No. 25 on Torvik's final rankings at the end of the season. Torvik's "power rating" is created from a combination of statistics like adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, and at 88.92 –– a rating that suggests they have an 88.9% chance to beat average D1 teams –– ranks No. 41 in the nation ahead of the upcoming season.
With the No. 44 offense and No. 50 defense, Torvik projects them to be a much more balanced team compared to last season, which saw them have the No. 19 offense and No. 59 defense.
As a whole, they rank ninth in the 18-team Big Ten, firmly in the middle of the pack while Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers and UCLA are all in the top 25 nationally, followed by the likes of Indiana, Ohio State and Michigan ranked in the 30s. all in the 30s.
Losing Storr and Hepburn, along with Tyler Wahl to graduation, would be tough for any program to overcome, but Gard and his staff seem to have picked up the pieces and they should be right in the mix again in 2024-25.