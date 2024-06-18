Annual Wisconsin-Marquette game set for early December
The I-94 rivalry will be in early December.
Wisconsin's annual non-conference game against intra-state rival Marquette has officially been set for Dec. 7 at Fiserv Forum.
Both programs have met every season since 1958 and the Badgers lead the all-time series 71-59, winning the last three matchups.
The Golden Eagles will be amongst the best teams in the Big East once again next season, returning star guard Kam Jones. It will prove to be a resume-building opportunity for Wisconsin on its non-conference schedule.
The Badgers now have seven of their 10 expected non-conference games rumored to be scheduled.
- Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 15 vs. Arizona
- Nov. TBA vs. UT Rio Grande Valley
- Nov. 22 (Greenbrier Classic)
- Nov. 24 (Greenbrier Classic)
- Dec. 7 @ Marquette
- Dec. 14 @ Butler
