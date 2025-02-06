Another loss for the Wisconsin women, who fall to 11-12
For the first time this year, the Wisconsin women are under .500 after an 86-64 loss to seventh-ranked USC Wednesday night.
The Badgers (11-12, 2-10) have now lost two in a row and 10 of 11 since starting the year off 10-2 including a win in Big Ten Conference play. They have won just once more in the league since.
Serah Williams scored 19 points with seven rebounds to lead Wisconsin. Tess Myers and Carter McCray each added 12 points, as McCray had a double-double with 11 rebounds.
As a team, the Badgers shot 41 percent from the field and were 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. They did miss six free throws but were dominated in just about every other area.
USC forced 24 turnovers and converted them into 23 points, they held a 22-6 advantage on fast-break points and scored 44 points inside the paint. JuJu Watkins was held to just 14, but four others scored in double figures for the Trojans.
Wisconsin returns home to host Illinois on Sunday.