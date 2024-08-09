Badgers add Italian big man Riccardo Greppi to 2024-25 roster
Wisconsin announced the addition of Italian, 6-foot-10 center Riccardo Greppi to the 2024-25 roster on Friday. He will come to Madison with four years of eligibility remaining.
"We are excited to add Riccardo to our program," head coach Greg Gard said. "With his size, strength and skillset, he adds great depth to our frontcourt. As the landscape of college athletics continues to shift, we are in a strong position here at Wisconsin – both academically and athletically – to attract some of the best student-athletes in the world."
According to 247Sports' Evan Flood, signee Andrija Vukovich is having some travel issues in his efforts to get to Wisconsin. After signing with the program in June, it was expected that he would fill the Badgers' last scholarship for the 2024-25 season, but now it looks like that will go to Greppi.
Greppi played for Verona in the Italy-NextGen league, appearing in eight games and averaging 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds last season. He also has experience playing for his national team, where he averaged 2.3 points, 3.6 rebounds in seven games during the U18 2023 European Championships.
"Riccardo will be a great fit with our program. We look forward to getting him here with us soon at Wisconsin and welcoming him to the Badger Family," Gard said.
Flood also reported that Greppi was previously committed to Temple and ultimately flipped to the Badgers. He will turn 19 years old in October and now gives Wisconsin and intriguing long-term project.