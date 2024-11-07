Badgers' Camren Hunter returning Thursday against Montana State
Hunter was ruled out for Wisconsin's season opener against Holy Cross.
Badgers men's basketball guard Camren Hunter is off the Big Ten availability report and set to make his season debut in Thursday night's game against Montana State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Hunter was ruled out for Wisconsin's season-opening win over Holy Cross on Monday, but the Central Arkansas transfer has apparently made progress and is good to go for Thursday night's game.
Hunter, a junior, spent the last two seasons at Central Arkansas, starting 30 games each year. Last season, Hunter averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.
The Badgers take on Montana State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
