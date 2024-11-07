All Badgers

Badgers' Camren Hunter returning Thursday against Montana State

Hunter was ruled out for Wisconsin's season opener against Holy Cross.

Nolan O'Hara

Wisconsin guard Camren Hunter (3) is guarded by Wis.-River Falls' Reggie Postel during the second half of their preseason game on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. / Mark Hoffman
Badgers men's basketball guard Camren Hunter is off the Big Ten availability report and set to make his season debut in Thursday night's game against Montana State at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Hunter was ruled out for Wisconsin's season-opening win over Holy Cross on Monday, but the Central Arkansas transfer has apparently made progress and is good to go for Thursday night's game.

Hunter, a junior, spent the last two seasons at Central Arkansas, starting 30 games each year. Last season, Hunter averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.9 minutes per game.

The Badgers take on Montana State at 7 p.m. Thursday.

