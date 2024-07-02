Badgers commit Zach Kinziger tabbed top-100 player in 2025 class
Badgers men's basketball team commitment Zach Kinziger made ESPN's updated list of the top-100 players in the 2025 recruiting class, coming in at No. 67 and receiving an 83 overall grade.
Kinziger, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard out of De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis., is a four-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in Wisconsin's 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, which also has him ranked as the No. 24 overall shooting guard and the No. 128 prospect nationally.
ESPN, however, sees Kinziger as an even higher-level prospect, tabbing him the No. 2-ranked player in Wisconsin's 2025 class, the No. 13-ranked shooting guard and the No. 67 prospect nationally.
Kinziger committed to the Badgers in August 2023, choosing Wisconsin over offers from Iowa, Wis.-Green Bay and Cal Poly. He's currently one of two hard commits for the Badgers in 2025 along with Will Garlock, a three-star center from Middleton, Wis., who's the No. 5-ranked in-state prospect.