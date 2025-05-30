All Badgers

Former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje ranks outside of Top 40 in latest ESPN NBA Draft big board

ESPN updated their big board for the 2025 NBA Draft, and former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje ranked just outside of the Top 40.

Lorin Cox

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) defends against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena.
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Montana Grizzlies guard Money Williams (0) defends against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje (9) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

John Tonje was hoping to boost his draft stock with a good week at the NBA Draft scouting combine.

The early returns aren't showing much movement for him.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony updated his big board for the 2025 draft, and the former Wisconsin Badgers guard remains firmly in the second round.

He ranked 42nd out of their Top 100 prospects, one spot ahead of Duke point guard Tyrese Proctor.

Tonje has been consistently going in the middle of the second round in mock drafts, not yet able to crack the first round.

At this point, he might be locked into that outcome.

Not much should change between now and draft weekend, but Tonje can take a lot of pride in being an NBA Draft pick, even if it is in the second round.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Basketball