Former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje ranks outside of Top 40 in latest ESPN NBA Draft big board
ESPN updated their big board for the 2025 NBA Draft, and former Wisconsin Badgers guard John Tonje ranked just outside of the Top 40.
In this story:
John Tonje was hoping to boost his draft stock with a good week at the NBA Draft scouting combine.
The early returns aren't showing much movement for him.
ESPN's Jonathan Givony updated his big board for the 2025 draft, and the former Wisconsin Badgers guard remains firmly in the second round.
He ranked 42nd out of their Top 100 prospects, one spot ahead of Duke point guard Tyrese Proctor.
Tonje has been consistently going in the middle of the second round in mock drafts, not yet able to crack the first round.
At this point, he might be locked into that outcome.
Not much should change between now and draft weekend, but Tonje can take a lot of pride in being an NBA Draft pick, even if it is in the second round.
More Wisconsin Badgers News:
Published