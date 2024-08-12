Badgers make final eight schools for 4-star 2025 forward Ryder Frost
Exeter, New Hampshire 2025 forward Ryder Frost has included the Badgers in high final eight schools according to 247Sports.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, 247Sports ranks Frost as a four-star recruit and the No. 126 prospect in the country. He currently has a visit scheduled to Wisconsin on Sept. 14, the same Saturday that the football team will host Alabama.
He has only officially visited Syracuse and has official visits scheduled for Virginia Tech, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame.
Wisconsin currently has two players committed to its 2025 class, Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock. The class ranks 8th-best in the country according to 247Sports. On Sept. 14, the Badgers will notably have Amari Allen, Tommy Ahneman and Davion Hannah on campus for official visits.