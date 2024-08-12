All Badgers

Badgers make final eight schools for 4-star 2025 forward Ryder Frost

Wisconsin is not done building its 2025 recruiting class.

Tony Liebert

Ryder Frost of Beverly hangs onto the net after dunking the ball during a basketball game against Masconomet at Masconomet High School on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Beverly defeated Masconomet 77-53. 11003097002p Ma Bev Boysbasketball5ds
Exeter, New Hampshire 2025 forward Ryder Frost has included the Badgers in high final eight schools according to 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, 247Sports ranks Frost as a four-star recruit and the No. 126 prospect in the country. He currently has a visit scheduled to Wisconsin on Sept. 14, the same Saturday that the football team will host Alabama.

He has only officially visited Syracuse and has official visits scheduled for Virginia Tech, Iowa, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Wisconsin currently has two players committed to its 2025 class, Zach Kinziger and Will Garlock. The class ranks 8th-best in the country according to 247Sports. On Sept. 14, the Badgers will notably have Amari Allen, Tommy Ahneman and Davion Hannah on campus for official visits.

