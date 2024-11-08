Badgers' Max Klesmit compares career-best performance to his golf game
Veteran guard Max Klesmit played a big role in Wisconsin's win on Thursday night over Montana State, setting a new career high with 26 points. At his best, he's one of the most lethal knockdown three-point shooters in the country.
If you include the team's exhibition game, Klesmit began the season 1 for 10 from long range. After going 6 for 11 from three against the Bobcats, he proved that he has a short memory.
"Basketball is like golf," Klesmit said. "I'm a really big golfer too. You're not going to hit 320-yard drives down the fairway every time, you might be in the rough, you might miss one long. You get to play hole two and you get to shoot the next shot. Stuff like that — always moving forward, always looking at the next opportunity."
Now beginning his third season with the Badgers, Klesmit has proven to have a shooter's mindset. His first career 20-point game with Wisconsin, which came against No. 3-ranked rival Marquette last season, was sandwiched between three and two-point performances.
Despite the up-and-down performance, Klesmit still shot 39.8 percent from three last season, while attempting 4.6 shots from long range per game. 61.3 percent of his total shots came from three.
"I feel like everywhere that I get on the floor, I'm comfortable. There's no bad shot that I'm kinda scared to take," Klesmit said. "It's also like these guys, the team, pumping confidence into you. Pouring all that into you makes it that much easier to kinda let them fly at a higher level."
Wisconsin's offense has been impressive, averaging 82 points per game in their two regular season wins over Montana State and Holy Cross. Klesmit has the tools to highlight the unit as one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball.