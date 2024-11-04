All Badgers

Badgers men's basketball favored to crush Holy Cross in season opener

The experts think Wisconsin should roll on Monday night.

Tony Liebert

Wisconsin forward Steven Crowl (22) tries to block a shot by UW-River Falls guard Gavin Ralph (10) during the first half of their preseason game Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Wisconsin men's basketball officially opens its 2024-25 regular season on Monday night against Holy Cross at the Kohl Center. The betting markets favor the Badgers to win the game by 25 points.

The Crusaders are coming off a 10-23 campaign last season. Heading into year two with head coach Dave Paulson, they were voted to finish ninth out of 10 teams in the preseason Patriot League media poll. A program that was once historic in the 1940s and 1950s has fallen out of grace without a winning season in 10 years.

Popular college basketball analytics site, KenPom.com, ranks Holy Cross as the 343rd-best team in the country. There are only 21 Division I programs that rank lower.

Monday's game will tip off at 7 p.m. CT and be streamed on BTN+. After last week's exhibition win over Wisconsin-River Falls, a matchup with Holy Cross should give head coach Greg Gard and his staff another opportunity to learn about their new-look Badgers squad.

