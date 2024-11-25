Badgers rise four spots to No. 15 in latest men's basketball poll
In this story:
There are only 14 teams ranked ahead of Wisconsin in the Nov. 25 AP Top 25 men's basketball poll: Kansas, UConn, Gonzaga, Auburn, Iowa State, Houston, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Marquette, Duke, North Carolina, Purdue and Indiana.
The Badgers (7-0) jumped four spots after being ranked No. 19 in last week's poll.
Wisconsin beat Central Florida and Pittsburgh to win the Greenbrier Tip-Off in West Virginia over the weekend, and now they're off until Saturday when they host Chicago State in a final non-conference tune-up before getting to the meat and potatoes of the Big Ten season.
The Badgers host Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 3 and then have their annual in-state battle against No. 10 Marquette in Milwaukee on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Published