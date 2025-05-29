Wisconsin Badgers set to host exhibition SEC matchup at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin Badgers will get a taste of a professional basketball atmosphere this fall.
UW announced Thursday that Greg Gard and his squad will play an exhibition game at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, hosting the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Sooners are coming off of a 2024-25 season when they ended their NCAA tournament drought. They entered as a No. 9 seed and lost to eight-seed UConn in the first round.
Oklahoma had a 20-14 regular season record last year but went just 6-12 in the SEC.
Their game against Wisconsin this year won't count against that record, but it will be a good preseason warmup for both squads before the real action gets started.
The Badgers and Sooners last played in 2018, when D'Mitrik Trice put up 25 points on 7-of-8 shooting from deep to lead UW to a 78-58 blowout.