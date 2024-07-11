Badgers to face UCF in first round of Greenbrier Classic
Wisconsin's non-conference tournament will take place November 22-24 at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, and their opening matchup will be against UCF.
The winner of their game, slated for Friday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. (CT), will face the winner of LSU and Pitt on Sunday, Nov. 24. It proves to be a great early season test for the Badgers in the non-conference.
Heading into 2024-25, UCF is one of the most interesting teams in college basketball. Former internet sensation and heralded recruit, Mikey Williams, will play his first season of college basketball after being arrested in March 2023. He was originally signed to Memphis before transferring to the Golden Knights. He will now showcase his 3.4 million followers in the Big 12 Conference.
Head coach Johnny Dawkins also added former four-star high school prospect Dior Johnson as a JUCO transfer this offseason. After being suspended from Pitt due to an arrest in 2022, he spent last season at Claredon College, where he averaged an NJCAA-best 29.7 points per game.
UCF has plenty more talent, led by returning guards Darius Johnson and Jaylin Sellers, plus UTSA transfer Jordan Ivy-Curry. Overall, it should be a fascinating test for Wisconsin early next season.