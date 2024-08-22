Badgers unveil 2024 nonconference men's basketball schedule
We are under 70 days away from the Badgers men's basketball team kicking off its 2024-25 season at the Kohl Center against Wis.-River Falls. The rest of the Badgers' nonconference schedule is official now, too, with the team revealing its full slate on Thursday.
Wisconsin's full nonconference schedule
- Oct. 30 vs. UW-River Falls (exhibition)
- Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Nov. 7 vs. Montana State
- Nov. 10 vs. Appalachian State
- Nov. 15 vs. Arizona
- Nov. 18 vs. UTRGV
- Nov. 22 vs. UCF (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 24 vs. Pitt or LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off)
- Nov. 30 vs. Chicago State
- Dec. 7 @ Marquette
- Dec. 14 vs. Butler (Indy Classic)
- Dec. 22 vs. Detroit Mercy
Highlighted by a November home game against Arizona, Wisconsin will also have great tests against four other major conference programs. The Greenbrier Tip-Off over Thanksgiving will include games against UCF then Pittsburgh or LSU. The Badgers will face Marquette on Dec. 7 this season at Fiserv Forum, and then they have a tricky neutral-site game against Butler in Indianapolis on Dec. 14.
Nonconference strength of schedule can play a large role in determining seed line when selection for the NCAA Tournament comes around in March. The Badgers could have as many as five Quad 1 opportunities before conference play even begins.
Despite substantial turnover with transfer-portal shuffling this offseason, Greg Gard and the Badgers showed a willingness to test themselves before they get into the heart of the Big Ten schedule.