Badgers unveil 2024 nonconference men's basketball schedule

Wisconsin will be tested before Big Ten play this season.

Tony Liebert

Dec 9, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) talks to Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
We are under 70 days away from the Badgers men's basketball team kicking off its 2024-25 season at the Kohl Center against Wis.-River Falls. The rest of the Badgers' nonconference schedule is official now, too, with the team revealing its full slate on Thursday.

Wisconsin's full nonconference schedule

Highlighted by a November home game against Arizona, Wisconsin will also have great tests against four other major conference programs. The Greenbrier Tip-Off over Thanksgiving will include games against UCF then Pittsburgh or LSU. The Badgers will face Marquette on Dec. 7 this season at Fiserv Forum, and then they have a tricky neutral-site game against Butler in Indianapolis on Dec. 14.

Nonconference strength of schedule can play a large role in determining seed line when selection for the NCAA Tournament comes around in March. The Badgers could have as many as five Quad 1 opportunities before conference play even begins.

Despite substantial turnover with transfer-portal shuffling this offseason, Greg Gard and the Badgers showed a willingness to test themselves before they get into the heart of the Big Ten schedule.

Tony Liebert

