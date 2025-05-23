Wisconsin Badgers' women's basketball adds Croatian center to fill final roster spot
After adding a slew of guards in the transfer portal, Robin Pingeton went big to round out her 2025-26 roster.
The Wisconsin Badgers announced the signing of Croatian center Dorja Iva Zaja on Friday, filling the last open spot on the team.
The 21-year-old current plays for Tresnjevka in the Croatia-Premijer League, which is still finishing its postseason.
Zaja averaged over 10 points and nearly six rebounds in just over 20 minutes per game in the regular season.
She also played for Croatia in the FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket in 2023 and 2024.
At 6-foot-3, she'll add some much-needed size to the Wisconsin front court that lost star Serah Williams to UConn in the portal.
The Badgers will look very different on the court this season, and Pingeton has her work cut out for her to band this new group together and start turning the program around.