All Badgers

Before loss to Penn State, Wisconsin was a No. 2 seed

CBS Sports had Wisconsin as a No. 2 prior to stunning loss

Dana Becker

Greg Gard and Wisconsin suffered a stunning loss to Penn State on Saturday.
Greg Gard and Wisconsin suffered a stunning loss to Penn State on Saturday. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday was not the kind of day Wisconsin was looking to have.

But prior to a stunning loss on Senior Day to Penn State, the Badgers were penciled in as the No. 2 seed in the South region according to CBS Sports. Wisconsin was matched up with CCSU, as a second round contest with either Kansas or Georgia would await with a win.

Texas A&M or Arizona would be the likely opponent after, as Auburn is the No. 1 with Oregon the four-seed. 

ESPN, meanwhile, had Wisconsin a three-seed in the West, taking on Chattanooga. A win would advance them to face either Saint Mary’s or Arkansas, with a potential battle against Texas Tech looming.

The No. 1 seed in the West is Florida with Kentucky as the No. 4.

The Badgers return to action in the Big Ten Championship.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball