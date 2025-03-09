Before loss to Penn State, Wisconsin was a No. 2 seed
Saturday was not the kind of day Wisconsin was looking to have.
But prior to a stunning loss on Senior Day to Penn State, the Badgers were penciled in as the No. 2 seed in the South region according to CBS Sports. Wisconsin was matched up with CCSU, as a second round contest with either Kansas or Georgia would await with a win.
Texas A&M or Arizona would be the likely opponent after, as Auburn is the No. 1 with Oregon the four-seed.
ESPN, meanwhile, had Wisconsin a three-seed in the West, taking on Chattanooga. A win would advance them to face either Saint Mary’s or Arkansas, with a potential battle against Texas Tech looming.
The No. 1 seed in the West is Florida with Kentucky as the No. 4.
The Badgers return to action in the Big Ten Championship.