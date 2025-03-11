All Badgers

Big Ten Conference Tournament odds for each team to cut down the nets in Indianapolis

The Big Ten tourney begins on Wednesday with opening round games

Dana Becker

Greg Gard and Wisconsin have their sights set on the Big Ten Conference Tournament.
Greg Gard and Wisconsin have their sights set on the Big Ten Conference Tournament. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is shaping up to be another wild one, as several teams all feel like they have what it takes to win it all in Indianapolis.

Tournament action begins with the opening round on Wednesday, as a champion will be crowned Sunday just before the revealing of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State, the regular season champion, sits atop the odds followed by a pack of teams including Wisconsin, who looked poised to be a contender before some late-season stumbles.

Illinois won it all last year, topping the Badgers in the finals.

Here are the latest odds to win the Big Ten Conference Tournament courtesy of FanDuel:

Men’s Big Ten Basketball Conference Tournament Odds

  • Michigan State +250
  • Maryland +430
  • Wisconsin +600
  • Illinois +650
  • Purdue +650
  • UCLA +750
  • Michigan +1600
  • Oregon +1600
  • Indiana +4000
  • Ohio State +5000
  • Rutgers +15000
  • USC +19000
  • Minnesota +27000
  • Northwestern +27000
  • Iowa +30000

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

