Big Ten Conference Tournament odds for each team to cut down the nets in Indianapolis
The Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament is shaping up to be another wild one, as several teams all feel like they have what it takes to win it all in Indianapolis.
Tournament action begins with the opening round on Wednesday, as a champion will be crowned Sunday just before the revealing of the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State, the regular season champion, sits atop the odds followed by a pack of teams including Wisconsin, who looked poised to be a contender before some late-season stumbles.
Illinois won it all last year, topping the Badgers in the finals.
Here are the latest odds to win the Big Ten Conference Tournament courtesy of FanDuel:
Men’s Big Ten Basketball Conference Tournament Odds
- Michigan State +250
- Maryland +430
- Wisconsin +600
- Illinois +650
- Purdue +650
- UCLA +750
- Michigan +1600
- Oregon +1600
- Indiana +4000
- Ohio State +5000
- Rutgers +15000
- USC +19000
- Minnesota +27000
- Northwestern +27000
- Iowa +30000
