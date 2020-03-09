AllBadgers
Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference Tournament Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

No. 24 Wisconsin, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 9 Maryland all clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title this weekend, but due to the conference's tiebreaker guidelines, the Badgers captured the No. 1 seed in the league's upcoming tournament.

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 11. UW, MSU, Maryland and Illinois all receive a double-bye as they finished in the top four spots of the conference's regular season standings. The Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night to earn the right to be the No. 4 seed.

That being said and with this weekend's set of games now completed, the conference tournament rankings are now finalized:

  1. Wisconsin
  2. Michigan State
  3. Maryland
  4. Illinois
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Ohio State
  8. Rutgers
  9. Michigan
  10. Purdue
  11. Indiana
  12. Minnesota
  13. Northwestern
  14. Nebraska

Comments (1)
Ct33
Ct33

I hope the Badgers are able to win the tournament and get hot before the big dance.

Reactions to Wisconsin's Clinching a Big Ten Regular Season Championship

Lots of proud Badgers after a title-clinching victory.

Jake Kocorowski

abc2aych

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Game Thread

Follow along and feel free to comment on the game in our thread below!

Jake Kocorowski

BuckyFan11

Wisconsin 2020 Spring Football Preview: Defensive Line

This unit should be one of the strengths of the defense next season.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Now the No. 1 Seed in Big Ten Tournament

The Badgers stand atop the conference in both the regular season and upcoming tournament.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Greg Gard on Wisconsin Winning the Big Ten Championship, Howard Moore

The head coach discussed the season, the championship and the UW assistant.d

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Claims Share of Big Ten Regular Season Championship

What a year for the Badgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Ct33

Instant Reaction: Wisconsin Clinches Share of Big Ten Title with Win at Indiana

Key stats, players of the game and leaders for both programs.

Jake Kocorowski

Watch the Badgers Return to Kohl Center as Big Ten Champions

Fans greeted Wisconsin late Saturday afternoon.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Reflect on Wisconsin's Big Ten Championship

Check out some video from a few Badgers after their return to Madison.

Jake Kocorowski

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: How to Watch, Projected Starters

All the info you need to catch the action within the Kohl Center.

Jake Kocorowski