Wisconsin and the Big Ten Conference Tournament Rankings
No. 24 Wisconsin, No. 16 Michigan State and No. 9 Maryland all clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title this weekend, but due to the conference's tiebreaker guidelines, the Badgers captured the No. 1 seed in the league's upcoming tournament.
The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 11. UW, MSU, Maryland and Illinois all receive a double-bye as they finished in the top four spots of the conference's regular season standings. The Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night to earn the right to be the No. 4 seed.
That being said and with this weekend's set of games now completed, the conference tournament rankings are now finalized:
- Wisconsin
- Michigan State
- Maryland
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Rutgers
- Michigan
- Purdue
- Indiana
- Minnesota
- Northwestern
- Nebraska
