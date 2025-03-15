Big Ten got it wrong! John Tonje should have been player of the year
Wisconsin superstar John Tonje seems to be a little bothered by not being voted Big Ten player of the year.
Maybe Tonje won’t say it, but his play is definitely speaking loudly.
In the Big Ten Tournament semifinals vs. top-seed Michigan State, Tonje was incredible. He scored a tournament-record 32 points, lifting the Badgers to the finals for a second consecutive season.
Tonje calmly hit several big free throws and had four 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds to his performance.
But for those who have followed Wisconsin this year, none of this is anything new to them.
The senior from Omaha is averaging over 19 points and five rebounds per game, but has been even better in the biggest situations.
He scored 32 in a road win over Purdue - who had Braden Smith earn player of the year honors - earlier this year while also going for over 30 in wins vs. Illinois, Pittsburgh and Arizona - in which he scored 41.
Tonje scored 26 vs. UCLA in the quarterfinals earlier this week after a relative light load with 18 vs. Northwestern.
Now, he gets one more opportunity to shine on the big stage when Wisconsin goes for the Big Ten Tournament title on Sunday just hours before Selection Sunday arrives.