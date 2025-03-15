Big Ten Tournament sees one of craziest play sequences ever
The action in the first semifinal at the Big Ten Conference Tournament has been intense through the opening half.
But no play sums up all of that like the one we saw at just under the five-minute mark.
After an errant - or at least seemingly errant - pass by Michigan State was going out of bounds, the ball took a crazy path, bouncing off the sideline referee and back into play.
John Blackwell, who just always seems to be around the basketball, noticed and scooped it up. But just as Blackwell appeared to be coasting in for an easy layup and two points for Wisconsin, Jaden Akins came out of nowhere with a LeBron James-like block from behind.
Here is video evidence of all that in case it doesn’t make any sense: