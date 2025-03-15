All Badgers

Big Ten Tournament sees one of craziest play sequences ever

Wisconsin-Michigan State put on crazy play sequence at Big Ten Tournament

Dana Becker

Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) shoots a three point basket against Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Wisconsin guard John Blackwell (25) shoots a three point basket against Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) during the first half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The action in the first semifinal at the Big Ten Conference Tournament has been intense through the opening half. 

But no play sums up all of that like the one we saw at just under the five-minute mark.

After an errant - or at least seemingly errant - pass by Michigan State was going out of bounds, the ball took a crazy path, bouncing off the sideline referee and back into play.

John Blackwell, who just always seems to be around the basketball, noticed and scooped it up. But just as Blackwell appeared to be coasting in for an easy layup and two points for Wisconsin, Jaden Akins came out of nowhere with a LeBron James-like block from behind.

Check out our live coverage of the game on Wisconsin on SI.

Here is video evidence of all that in case it doesn’t make any sense:

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

Home/Basketball