Bo Ryan Named a 2020 UW Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee

Jake Kocorowski

Along with Mike Wilkinson, one other big name responsible for the recent success for the Wisconsin men's basketball will also find himself enshrined into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame for its class of 2020.

That is one Bo Ryan.

On Friday, Wisconsin announced that Ryan will be one of the 10 honorees for this year. He coached the Badgers starting during the 2001-02 season through the first 12 games of the program's 2015-16 campaign. 

His UWBadgers.com profile showcases a head coach that accumulated a school-record 364 wins. He holds a .737 winning percentage overall (.717 winning percentage against Big Ten opponents) and won nearly 90% of his games inside the cozy confines of the Kohl Center. 

Ryan was named conference coach of the year four times, and he helped guide the Wisconsin men's basketball program to seven Big Ten championships. 

As many have pointed out before, his teams at UW never finished below fourth place in the Big Ten regular season standings, and they claimed berths in the NCAA Tournament every year. 

In his final two full seasons as head coach, he saw his teams achieve back-to-back Final Four appearances. Wisconsin's win over undefeated, 38-0 Kentucky in one of the two 2015 national semifinals that year remains one of the men's basketball program's standout moments.

The Badgers finished as national runner-ups to Duke that 2014-15 season. 

As UW points out in the aforementioned profile, this is not his first time Ryan has been honored with a Hall of Fame distinction:

A member of five Halls of Fame, Ryan has been enshrined into the Wilkes College Athletic Hall of Fame (2003), the Delaware County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (2008), the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame (2011), the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame (2011) and the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Hall of Fame (2012).

Read more about Ryan from UWBadgers.com's Mike Lucas.

