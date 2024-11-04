Camren Hunter out for Wisconsin's season opener, Nolan Winter questionable
The Badgers men's basketball team will be without Central Arkansas transfer guard Camren Hunter for its season opener on Monday night against Holy Cross in Madison, Wis. Nolan Winter is also listed as questionable.
Hunter was Wisconsin's marquee addition from the transfer portal in the offseason. He was fully cleared in the preseason after recovering from a season-ending foot injury before the 2023-24 campaign. The specifics and severity of this injury are unclear.
He broke onto the scene at Central Arkansas, earning Atlantic Sun Freshman of The Year honors in 2022. He had a tremendous junior season averaging 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 rebounds per game in 2022-23 on 42.3/31.1/78.6 shooting splits. He was a two-time All-Atlantic Sun Conference performer.
The 6-foot-2 guard played five minutes in last week's exhibition win over Wis.-River Falls, but it seems as if he's been usurped on the point guard depth chart by Kamari McGee and Daniel Freitag. Wisconsin has the depth to overcome this loss against Holy Cross, but it will certainly be a situation worth monitoring as the season progresses.