Wisconsin Jumps into AP Top 25 Poll

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers currently hold a six-game winning streak after a home victory against Minnesota on Sunday, and now, they are ranked in the AP Top 25.

On Monday, the weekly poll was released, and UW (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) now sits at No. 24 after receiving 179 votes. It is the first time all season that the program has found its way to being ranked.

Eight Big Ten teams now occupy spots in the poll, led by conference-leader Maryland at No. 9. Michigan State (No. 16), Iowa (No. 18), Ohio State (No. 19), Penn State (No. 20), Illinois (No. 23), Wisconsin and Michigan (No. 25) comprise the other seven programs.

As of Monday morning, March 2, the Badgers currently are tied in second place with the Spartans and Fighting Illini in the conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season. The trio of teams trails the Terrapins by just one game.

UW has a chance to capture at least a share of the Big Ten title, and wins in its final two games against Northwestern on Wednesday and on the road at Indiana on Saturday would help that cause. It will also need some help with a Maryland loss at some point.

As of March 2, KenPom.com and NCAA's NET Rankings currently place Wisconsin at No. 24 and No. 30, respectively.

