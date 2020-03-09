AllBadgers
Wisconsin Moves Up in AP Top 25

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers currently boast a share of the Big Ten regular season championship, a No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament and an eight-game winning streak. 

Voters have taken notice.

On Monday, the weekly AP Top 25 poll was released, and UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) jumped six slots to No. 18 after receiving 495 votes. 

Six Big Ten teams now occupy spots in the poll, led by Michigan State (No. 9). Maryland (No. 12), Wisconsin (No. 18), Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 21), and Iowa (No. 25) comprise the other five programs. 

Michigan and Penn State both dropped out of the AP poll.

As of Monday morning, March 9, KenPom.com and the NCAA NET rankings designate Wisconsin at No. 22 and No. 24, respectively.

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 11. UW, MSU, Maryland and Illinois all received a double-bye each as they finished in the top four spots of the conference's regular season standings. The Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday night to earn the right to be the No. 4 seed.

Wisconsin will play at 11 a.m. CT on Friday in Indianapolis against the winner of the No. 8/No. 9 seed matchup between Rutgers and Michigan, respectively.

