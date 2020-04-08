AllBadgers
Wisconsin a Top-10 Program in Andy Katz's Initial "Power 36" for 2020-21 Season

Jake Kocorowski

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated unveiled its "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 for the 2020-21 season where writer Jeremy Woo projected Wisconsin as a top-15 program entering next season.

On Wednesday afternoon, veteran college basketball journalist Andy Katz -- who writes for NCAA.com and does work for the Big Ten Network -- released his initial "Power 36" rankings for men's basketball. 

Once again, head coach Greg Gard and his program receive some love and hype. Katz listed the Badgers at No. 6 due to their returning players, having forward Micah Potter available for the entire season and its incoming 2020 class.

Wisconsin is the second-highest school in the Big Ten behind No. 5 Iowa. Other conference schools designated the 36 mentioned included Michigan (No. 8), Michigan State (No. 12), Rutgers (No. 13), Illinois (No. 21), Indiana (No. 31), Purdue (No. 33) and Ohio State (No. 35).

UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) finished the 2019-20 season on an eight-game winning streak that helped claim a share of the conference regular season championship with Maryland and Michigan State. 

Quick Media Hits

In the past couple of days, AllBadgers.com has been on a couple of media outlets to chat about Wisconsin and more.

From Sunday, I chatted with Asher Low on Locked on Badgers about some of the articles written on AllBagders.com, along with having some fun and comparing Wisconsin players/staff to professional wrestlers (due to Wrestlemania weekend a few days' ago).

On Monday afternoon, I was fortunate enough to jump on the Bill Michaels' Show to talk about the uncertainty about the college football season ahead, and Wisconsin players who could find themselves being selected in the NFL Draft later this month.

