Wisconsin Finishes in Top 20 of AP Poll

With college basketball now over, the AP unveiled its final Top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season.

After finally cracking the poll late in the season, Wisconsin finishes as No. 17 in the nation according to its voters with 539 votes. That is up one spot from No. 18 a week prior.

UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) is one of six conference programs to land in the last AP Top 25. Michigan State leads the league at No. 9, with Maryland (No. 12), Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 21) and Iowa (No. 25) rounding out the bunch.

Kansas tops the poll at No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Dayton and Florida State.

Wisconsin finished the 2019-20 campaign on an eight-game winning streak that allowed the program to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season championship with Michigan State and Maryland. Before the conference tournament was ultimately canceled on March 12, the Badgers had secured the No. 1 seed and was slated to play the winner of No. 8 Rutgers and No. 9 Michigan.

Though no players were named to the All-Big Ten first or second teams by the coaches or the media, Greg Gard claimed the conference's coach of the year honors.

