AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Wisconsin Finishes in Top 20 of AP Poll

Jake Kocorowski

With college basketball now over, the AP unveiled its final Top 25 poll of the 2019-20 season.

After finally cracking the poll late in the season, Wisconsin finishes as No. 17 in the nation according to its voters with 539 votes. That is up one spot from No. 18 a week prior.

UW (21-10 overall, 14-6 Big Ten) is one of six conference programs to land in the last AP Top 25. Michigan State leads the league at No. 9, with Maryland (No. 12), Ohio State (No. 19), Illinois (No. 21) and Iowa (No. 25) rounding out the bunch.

Kansas tops the poll at No. 1, followed by Gonzaga, Dayton and Florida State.

Wisconsin finished the 2019-20 campaign on an eight-game winning streak that allowed the program to claim a share of the Big Ten regular season championship with Michigan State and Maryland. Before the conference tournament was ultimately canceled on March 12, the Badgers had secured the No. 1 seed and was slated to play the winner of No. 8 Rutgers and No. 9 Michigan. 

Though no players were named to the All-Big Ten first or second teams by the coaches or the media, Greg Gard claimed the conference's coach of the year honors.

More Basketball Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin Wins ESPN's BPI-Projected NCAA Tournament Simulation

Seriously.

Jake Kocorowski

Though a "Weird Ending," Brevin Pritzl "Grateful for the Moments" at Wisconsin

"We went out as champions, and that's something that not a lot of people get to say."

Jake Kocorowski

REPORT: Former Wisconsin FB Derek Watt to Sign with Pittsburgh Steelers

Two of the three Watt brothers reportedly reunite!

Jake Kocorowski

REPORT: Former Wisconsin LB Joe Schobert to Sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

Another Badger gets paid.

Jake Kocorowski

Johnny Davis Claims 2020 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Award

Honors received for the Badger signee!

Jake Kocorowski

Tyler Biadasz Wisconsin Pro Day Interview Highlights

Some interview excerpts from his time with reporters last week.

Jake Kocorowski

Badgers Make Matt Miller's NFL Draft 400

More love for former Wisconsin players from one of the most renown draft experts.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Cancels April 18th Open Football Practice, UW Band Concert

More events canceled at UW including the Crazylegs Classic, according to athletic director Barry Alvarez.

Jake Kocorowski

Report: Green Bay Packers to Sign Former Wisconsin OT Rick Wagner

A former Badger coming home?

Jake Kocorowski

Zack Baun Wisconsin Pro Day Interview

Excerpts from the linebacker's chat with reporters last Wednesday.

Jake Kocorowski