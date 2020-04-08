As the college basketball season ended prematurely due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, many look ahead to 2020-21. On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo unveiled the publication's "Way-Too-Early" Top 25 rankings.

According to SI, Wisconsin is a top-15 team heading into next year. Woo placed the Badgers at No. 14:

After rattling off eight straight wins to close the season and win the Big Ten, Wisconsin loses only Brevin Pritzl from a well-balanced team and also brings in five freshmen. The tandem of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter at center created headaches for opponents, and D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison are back again at guard. There’s a chance the Badgers hit their ceiling this season, but there’s also a real possibility they sustain their success. This was a tough year in the Big Ten, and they passed that test with flying colors.

Along with the aforementioned players, Aleem Ford's emergence during the latter part of the season should also be noted. If that confidence and evolving demeanor continue, the would-be redshirt senior could be a presence both inside and from three-point range. Guard Trevor Anderson could also be more of a factor now with Pritzl gone, and just what is the next step for forward Tyler Wahl after working in and playing in key stretches?

How the five incoming scholarship players from the 2020 class impact the team, and who finds time in the rotation, will be a storyline for next season. Can four-star signees Johnny Davis, Ben Carlson and Lorne Bowman break into it early in their collegiate careers?

In the coming week, AllBadgers.com hopes to project and discuss the depth chart for the 2020-21 season.