Wisconsin Jumps in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 Rankings

Jake Kocorowski

In late March, ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello introduced his initial way-too-early Top 25 which placed Wisconsin as a top-15 team.

That was before various NBA Draft and transfer portal declarations changed the landscape a bit. On Monday, the basketball writer released his latest edition of the same Top 25 rankings, and the Badgers bounced up six spots to No. 9.

Read more in the linked article about why he believes Greg Gard's team is now in a top-10 position, which includes him calling out the returning cast of D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers and their various abilities. 

He also states this:

"If Garza stays in the NBA draft and Michigan State doesn't figure out its point guard and post situations, the Badgers might be Big Ten favorites."

Of course, Borzello is referencing Iowa's decorated big man, Luka Garza, who declared to take part in the NBA Draft process recently.

Five Big Ten teams in all -- Iowa (No. 5), Michigan State (No. 8), Wisconsin, Ohio State (No. 17) and Rutgers (No. 24) -- made Borzello's projected rankings.

Wisconsin finished the 2019-20 season on an eight-game winning streak to record a 21-10 overall mark -- 14-6 in Big Ten play -- to claim a share of the conference regular season championship with Maryland and Michigan State.

The only consistent contributor departing from UW heading into the 2020-21 campaign is guard Brevin Pritzl. Whom replaces his role on the team will be interesting, as will how six incoming signees (five scholarship, one walk-on) from the 2020 class find ways to contribute.

