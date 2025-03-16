All Badgers

Complete NCAA Tournament bracket revealed: Who plays who and when

Up first for Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament will be Montana

Dana Becker

Max Klesmit and Wisconsin open play in the NCAA Tournament against Montana on Thursday in Denver.
Max Klesmit and Wisconsin open play in the NCAA Tournament against Montana on Thursday in Denver. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The NCAA Tournament field of 68 has been revealed, and teams now know who they will play and when.

Up first for Wisconsin will be a quick turnaround, as the Badgers take on Montana in Denver. Wisconsin faced Michigan well into Sunday evening, losing in the Big Ten Tournament finals.

With a win, the Badgers would get either BYU or VCU, as Alabama likely awaits down the road as the No. 2 seed in the East region.

The Big Ten scored seven overall bids, as joining Wisconsin will be Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Purdue, Illinois and Maryland.

Here is a look at the complete NCAA Tournament bracket. Start times and television destinations will be announced shortly.

Dana Becker
