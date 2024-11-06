Complete Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Schedule: TV, Scores & Game Updates for 2024-25
Wisconsin men's basketball's 2024-25 season is officially underway. AJ Storr and Chucky Hepburn hit the transfer portal in the offseason, but head coach Greg Gard has a talented team that should be able to compete for a birth in the NCAA Tournament this season.
Nov. 4 vs. Holy Cross
- Result: Wisconsin 85, Holy Cross 61
The Badgers' opened the regular season a little slow, but a strong second half propelled an impressive 85-61 victory over Holy Cross. Missouri transfer John Tonje quickly established himself as one of the best scorers on the roster with a team-high 23 points and sophomore big man Nolan Winter looked much improved with a caree-high 15 points.
Nov. 7 vs. Montana State: 7 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 10 vs. Appalachian State: 11 a.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 15 vs. Arizona: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Nov. 18 vs. UTRGV: 7 p.m. (BTN)
Nov. 22 vs. UCF (Greenbrier Tip-Off): 4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Nov. 24 vs. Pitt or LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off): 2 p.m./4:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Nov. 30 vs. Chicago State: 12 p.m. (Peacock)
Dec. 3 vs. Michigan: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Dec. 7 @ Marquette: 12:30 p.m. (FOX)
Dec. 10 @ Illinois: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Dec. 14 vs. Butler (Indy Classic): 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Dec. 22 vs. Detroit Mercy: 1 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 3 vs. Iowa: 6 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 6 @ Rutgers: 6 p.m. (FS1)
Jan. 10 vs. Minnesota: 6 p.m. (Peacock)
Jan. 14 vs. Ohio State: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Jan. 18 @ USC: 2 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 21 @ UCLA: 8:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Jan. 26 vs. Nebraska: 12 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 20 @ Maryland: 6 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 1 @ Northwestern: 1 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 4 vs. Indiana: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Feb. 8 @ Iowa: 12 p.m. (NBC)
Feb. 15 @ Purdue: 12 p.m. (CBS)
Feb. 18 vs. Illinois: 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 22 vs. Oregon: 11 a.m. (FOX)
Feb. 25 vs. Washington: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
March 2 @ Michigan State: 12:30 p.m (CBS)
March 5 @ Minnesota: 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
March 8 vs. Penn State: 12 p.m. (Peacock)
