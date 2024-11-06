Complete Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Schedule: TV, Scores & Game Updates for 2024-25
After a deep run into the final eight of last year's WNIT, Marisa Moseley looks to lead Wisconsin women's basketball back to the NCAA Tournament in her fourth season the the helm. Led by veteran forward Serah Williams the Badgers will look to build off last year's 15-17 record.
Nov. 5 vs. Wright State
- Result: Wisconsin 95, Wright State 68
The Badgers opened their 2024-25 campaign with an impressive victory over Wright State. Williams led all scorers with 29 points and she recorded a game-high 12 rebounds. As a team, Wisconsin shot 45.6% from the field en route to a 27-point victory.
Nov. 10 vs. Georgetown: 4 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 13: at South Dakota State: 7 p.m. (midcosportsplus)
Nov. 17: vs. Milwaukee: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 21: vs. UIC: 6:30 pm. (BTN+)
Nov. 23: vs. Omaha: 1 p.m. (BTN+)
Nov. 28: vs. San Diego State (Cancun Challenge): 12:30 p.m. (FloSports)
Nov. 29: vs. Providence (Cancun Challenge): 10 a.m. (FloSports)
Nov. 30: vs. VCU (Cancun Challenge): 12:30 p.m. (FloSports)
Dec. 8: vs. Rutgers: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Dec. 11: at Butler: 6 p.m. (FloSports)
Dec. 20: vs. Albany: 11 a.m. (BTN+)
Dec. 28: at Indiana: 1 p.m. (BTN)
Dec. 31: vs. Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 4: at Oregon: 2:30 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 7: at Washington: 8 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 11: vs. Maryland: 1:30 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 16: vs. Ohio State: 8 p.m. (Peacock)
Jan. 20: at Nebraska: 7 p.m. (BTN)
Jan. 26: at Minnesota: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Jan. 29: vs. Michigan: 6:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 2: at Purdue: 1 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 5: vs. USC: 6:30 p.m. (Peacock)
Feb. 9: vs. Illinois: 3 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 12: at Michigan State: 5:30 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 16: at Penn State: 12 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 23: vs. Northwestern: 2 p.m. (BTN+)
Feb. 26: vs. UCLA: 7 p.m. (Peacock)
March 2: at Iowa: 3 p.m. (Peacock)
