Date set for Wisconsin Badgers basketball to host Marquette Golden Eagles in I-94 rivalry

The I-94 rivalry between the Badgers and Golden Eagles is coming back to the Kohl Center this year, with the date now set for the non-conference matchup.

Dec 7, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives for the basket during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The I-94 rivalry between the Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles is coming back to the Kohl Center this year.

UW will get a chance to avenge its loss last year in Milwaukee, and the school officially announced the date of this year's rematch: December 6.

Last year, the then-No. 5 Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half thanks to 32 points from Kam Jones on their way to a 88-74 victory over the Badgers.

That loss broke a three-game winning streak for Wisconsin in the rivalry, with the last loss before that coming in 2020.

The Badgers lead the all-time series with nine wins to seven losses. Wisconsin has fared well head-to-head in recent years, despite Marquette's recent success in the Big East.

The non-conference matchup just means more in the state, with the two top programs in the two biggest cities clashing on an annual basis.

