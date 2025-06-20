Date set for Wisconsin Badgers basketball to host Marquette Golden Eagles in I-94 rivalry
The I-94 rivalry between the Wisconsin Badgers and Marquette Golden Eagles is coming back to the Kohl Center this year.
UW will get a chance to avenge its loss last year in Milwaukee, and the school officially announced the date of this year's rematch: December 6.
Last year, the then-No. 5 Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half thanks to 32 points from Kam Jones on their way to a 88-74 victory over the Badgers.
That loss broke a three-game winning streak for Wisconsin in the rivalry, with the last loss before that coming in 2020.
The Badgers lead the all-time series with nine wins to seven losses. Wisconsin has fared well head-to-head in recent years, despite Marquette's recent success in the Big East.
The non-conference matchup just means more in the state, with the two top programs in the two biggest cities clashing on an annual basis.