Wisconsin Forward Ethan Happ Named a Big Ten Network Second-Team All-Decade Honoree

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Kocorowski

This week, the Big Ten Network is unveiling its all-decade teams for the conference, and Ethan Happ finds himself upon prestigious company.

The network released its second-team honorees on Tuesday, and the standout Wisconsin forward was listed alongside Michigan State's Cassius Winston, Purdue's Carsen Edwards, Indiana's Victor Oladipo and Ohio State's Jared Sullinger.

Of course, Happ finished his career as a Badger as one of the greats to play for the program. According to UWBadgers.com's profile of the Illinois native, he started all 139 games he played in. The big man received first-team All-Big Ten honors three times from 2017-19 -- the first student-athlete to ever do so for the men's basketball program.

Happ ranks among the best in program history in the following categories: Rebounds (first, 1,217), blocks (first, 154), double-doubles (first, 52), offensive rebounds (first, 360), steals (second, 217), points (third, 2,130) and assists (third, 423).

On Monday, the Big Ten Network released its third-team all-decade selections. Buckeyes Aaron Craft and D'Angelo Russell, Boilermakers Caleb Swanigan and Jajuan Johnson, along with Gophers forward Jordan Murphy and Hoosiers guard Yogi Ferrell were honored with those distinctions.

Stay tuned for more coming up from BTN this week in discussing Big Ten's men's basketball. According to a conference press release last week: 

The selections were voted on by 24 panelists (for each sport), made up of BTN/FOX Sports analysts and staff members, in addition to journalists covering the Big Ten Conference.

Ricardo Hallman Commitment Coverage from AllBadgers.com

Be sure to check out all the insight and analysis about the newest addition to Wisconsin's 2021 class in the following articles:

Basketball

