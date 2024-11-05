Ex-Badgers guard AJ Storr comes off the bench in Kansas debut
The transfer portal hit Wisconsin's roster hard last offseason. Most notably, leading scorer AJ Storr left for Kansas and a rumored seven-figure NIL deal. Through one game it looks like the grass might always be greener on the other side.
The No. 1 ranked Jayhawks opened their regular season last night at home against Howard. Storr came off the bench and played the ninth-most minutes on the team. His Kansas debut came with five points, three fouls and two turnovers in 15 minutes.
It's worth noting that Kansas' roster is loaded with talent, but Northern Illinois transfer David Coit joined the team in August and started over Storr. South Dakota State transfer Zeke Mayo and true freshman Rakease Passmore both seemingly played a larger role.
Leaving game one with any huge conclusions would be naive, but Storr seems to still be looking for a defined role, while Wisconsin's replacement John Tonje opened the season with 23 points.
After averaging 16.8 points per game on a succesful Wisconsin team last season, it seemed like Storr could have a great future in Madison. He opted to take another step up and join one of the top programs in the country and it looks like he's a bit lost in the suffle to begin the 2024-25 season.