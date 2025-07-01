Ex-Badgers transfer Chucky Hepburn signs two-way deal with Toronto Raptors
More former Wisconsin Badgers are making their way into the NBA.
After John Tonje was drafted by the Utah Jazz, Steven Crowl joined him on an Exhibit-10 contract.
Now, the latest former Badger to make it official is Chucky Hepburn, who signed a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Hepburn spent his first three seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Louisville for his final year.
It paid off with a career-high 16.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, but he missed out on a Big Ten championship game run with in Madison.
He joins a Raptors team that just parted ways with team president Masai Ujiri after a 30-52 finish this season.
Hepburn will compete to backup point guard Immanuel Quickley, although the two-way nature of his contract suggests he'll spend a lot of time developing in the G-League.