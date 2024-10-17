Former Badgers assistant and longtime Virginia coach Tony Bennett retires
Clintonville, Wisconsin native and former Badgers assistant coach Tony Bennett is retiring as the head coach of Virginia men's basketball, the school announced on Thursday.
Bennett, who played collegiately at Green Bay, was an assistant coach for the Badgers under his father Dick Bennett starting in 1999. He then stayed with the program to begin the Bo Ryan era through 2003.
Bennett, 55, began his head coaching career at Washington State from 2006-09. He then had great success at Virginia for 15 seasons, winning a national championship in 2018-19 and six ACC regular season titles.
With his strong connection to the state of Wisconsin and the Badgers program, Bennett has at various points been rumored as a potential candidate to follow in his father's footsteps and become Wisconsin's head coach since he began to have success, but he always remained at Virginia.
Bennett and the school have not released a statement about the reason for his retirement, but he's scheduled for a press conference on Friday morning at 10 a.m. CT. The timing of this decision with the season right around the corner raises some questions, but Bennett joins Jay Wright as another future Hall of Fame head coach to suddenly retire in his prime.